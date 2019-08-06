BUFFALO, N.Y. — You may have noticed some superheroes walking and running around Delaware Park in Buffalo on Friday. It was all to raise money for children's mental health.

The purpose of all the costumes was to highlight the superhero inside all of us, especially when it comes to children and others dealing with mental health issues.

"Mental health is health. And we are here to support that," said Kate Heidinger, Director of Development for Compeer Buffalo. "It's so heartwarming and it's really empowering, so that way our neighbors can say I'm not alone and I have a community to rally behind me and we're all part of this together."

Proceeds from the race will go to Mental Health Advocates of Western New York and Compeer of Greater Buffalo.