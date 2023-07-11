The popular summer attraction will be open Thursday - Monday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

SANBORN, N.Y. — One of Western New York's favorite summer attractions will officially open for the season on Thursday, August 3.

The Sunflowers of Sanborn will have new hours for its sixth season, open Thursday - Monday 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Visitors will be able to explore eight acres of sunflowers, including 18 different sunflower varieties.

Several special events are already planned for this season. You can check out some of them below:

August 5, 6, 20, 21: Crafters in the Field, a pop-up vendor show. The event is free to attend from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

August 10: Law Enforcement & First Responders Lunch

August 13: Sunflower Yoga Festival from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets

August 26: Car & Jeep Show starting at 11 a.m. Click here to pre-register your car or jeep

September 2 & 3: Kids Day

September 4: Food Truck Festival from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. with a free concert from Strictly Hip starting at 1 p.m.

Click here to view the complete list of events happening this summer.

In addition to those special events, the Sunflowers of Sanborn also offers a variety of daily activities, which you can check out below: