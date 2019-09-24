Not all screen time causes children and teens to have perform badly in school, according to a new study.

However, the study found that screen time spent watching television and playing video games does affect children's academic performance.

The study, published by JAMA Pediatrics on Monday, compared the academic performance of 106,000 students ages 4 to 18 and their time spent on screens.

The study's trend showed that most types of screen usage do not affect academic performance. But when analyzing each type, television and gaming did seem to have a negative impact.

According to the study, watching more television can hurt language and math abilities in teens and children, and the overall academic composite score in teens.

Video games impacted the academic composite score in teens, the study reads.

The takeaway from this story is not all screens are created equal. The study aimed to show parents and teachers how to manage different types of media.

In the study's conclusion, the researchers say the following: "Given that both academic performance and sedentary behaviors can be factors in future health, education and public health professionals should consider supervision and reduction as strategies for television viewing and video game playing to improve both the health status and academic performance of children and adolescents exposed to these activities."

