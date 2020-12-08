Students 3-D print prosthetic hands for children in need

"Hand in Hand," a partnership between WNY STEM Hub and AT&T, is one of the only local summer programs of its kind taking place in person this year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — By masking up and following social distancing guidelines, a summer camp for community-minded students interested in science and engineering was able to go on as planned this year.

“Hand in Hand” brings dozens of students together each year to create 3-D printed prosthetics for children in need.

It's a partnership between AT&T and Western New York STEM Hub.

"A lot of our students want to be engineers or they want to go into biomedical fields, so we definitely have all of that in place in the program,” WNY STEM Hub’s Director of Programming Bobbi Delbello told 2 On Your Side. “The other part of the program that I just feel is the most important part is the opportunity to understand disabilities and do something for other people and to think about your community or think about another person and what their needs might be."

That’s what keeps Brianna Gore coming to the camp for four seasons and counting.

"I actually want to go into a career helping people, and seeing the results of what we're doing here has just reinforced that," the Tonawanda High School sophomore said.

WNY STEM Hub and AT&T officials made adjustments to the program to meet CDC guidelines for preventing the spread of Covid-19, including separating the students into two sessions each day.

"So instead of having a full day with all students we have two half days,” Executive Director Simone Ragland explained. “So 15 students will come in the morning, and then we have a whole other group of 15 students that come in the afternoon."

For most of the students involved, it’s the first time they’re able to interact with others in a classroom setting in months, and they’re making the most of it.

"Being able to work with other people, that's very important in engineering," said Lewiston-Porter High School Student Raj Singh.

"Now I can actually see my friends, and I've met some incredible new people this year,” Brianna added. “We're socially distancing, so it's like actually safe, but we're still by each other and can help each other if we need it."