BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Sunday event encouraged children to flex their minds and their bodies.

The Dog Ears Bookstore in South Buffalo hosted its annual "I Read It" run for kids at Cazenovia Park.

The run featured four age categories for children 4 and under, ages 4 and 5, ages 6 and 7, and ages 8 to 10.

The book store is actually a nonprofit organization that promotes literacy in South Buffalo.

