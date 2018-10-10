Pucker up! Learn how to create all-natural lip balm using beeswax and honey.
HOW TO MAKE DIY LIP BALM
MATERIALS:
- ½ tsp honey
- 1 tbsp sweet almond oil
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- 1 ½ tsp beeswax pellets
- lip balm pots
DIRECTIONS:
- Microwave all but honey until melted.
- Stir in honey until incorporated. You can reheat the mixture if it thickens before you can pour it.
- Pour into balm pots.
- Allow to harden.
