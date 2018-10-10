Pucker up! Learn how to create all-natural lip balm using beeswax and honey.

HOW TO MAKE DIY LIP BALM

MATERIALS:

½ tsp honey

1 tbsp sweet almond oil

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 ½ tsp beeswax pellets

lip balm pots

DIRECTIONS:

Microwave all but honey until melted.

Stir in honey until incorporated. You can reheat the mixture if it thickens before you can pour it.

Pour into balm pots.

Allow to harden.

