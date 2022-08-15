Slow Roll spotlights clean air campaigns

Slow Roll Buffalo partners up with Clean Air Coalition (CACWNY) for the 16th weekly community bike ride.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Slow Roll Buffalo is rolling out from the Niagara Frontier Food Terminal (NFFT) on Clinton Street for this week's ride.

This week's Slow Roll is focused on spotlighting clean air campaigns. The group is partnering up with the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York (CACWNY), which “builds power by developing grassroots leaders who organize their communities to run and win environmental justice and public health campaigns in Western New York.”

The 10 mile round-trip ride will be making two stops at important sites to the coalition on Peabody Street and at SolarCity, including neighborhoods Babcock, Valley, Triangle and Hydraulics along major streets Clinton, Fillmore, South Park, Bailey and Seneca.

Afterwards the riders will be returning to the NFFT for an after party which will include food from Imperial Pizza, Sun Cuisines and Pudgie Potatoes, drinks from Community Beer Works and Chateau Buffalo, and live music from DJ Ces and Slow Roll fellowship.

Monday's ride kicks off at 6:30 sharp.