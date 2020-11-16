Wegmans puts limits back on select items ahead of holiday shopping season

The grocery retailer told 2 On Your Side last week that they are prepared for the holiday shopping season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wegmans is putting a limit on how many of a select item you can buy in the midst of rising COVID-19 cases and ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.

Wegmans put limitations on the following items (All products are limit 1, unless otherwise noted):

Paper towels

Facial tissues

Napkins (2)

Household cleaners – includes bathroom cleaners, all-purpose cleaners, toilet bowl cleaners, and window/glass cleaners (2)

Disinfecting wipes

Wegmans peanut butter (2)

All disinfectant sprays

Kitchen trash bags

Freezer bags

Food storage bags

Disposable paper plates

Bath tissue

Items containing Famotidine (2)

The grocery retailer told 2 On Your Side last week that they are prepared for the holiday shopping season.