Wegmans puts limits back on select items ahead of holiday shopping season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wegmans is putting a limit on how many of a select item you can buy in the midst of rising COVID-19 cases and ahead of the busy holiday shopping season.
Wegmans put limitations on the following items (All products are limit 1, unless otherwise noted):
- Paper towels
- Facial tissues
- Napkins (2)
- Household cleaners – includes bathroom cleaners, all-purpose cleaners, toilet bowl cleaners, and window/glass cleaners (2)
- Disinfecting wipes
- Wegmans peanut butter (2)
- All disinfectant sprays
- Kitchen trash bags
- Freezer bags
- Food storage bags
- Disposable paper plates
- Bath tissue
- Items containing Famotidine (2)
The grocery retailer told 2 On Your Side last week that they are prepared for the holiday shopping season.
"We haven’t seen the number of customers in our stores that we saw in the spring, but are prepared for the holiday shopping season," said Wegmans spokesperson Michele Mahaffey.