ROCHESTER, NY — By late next week, nearly half of the checkout lanes at the Wegmans on East Avenue in Rochester will be self-serve/express.

People who shop at that store tend to buy fewer items per trip than customers who shop at other area Wegmans stores, Jo Natale, vice president of media relations for the grocery chain, explained in an email.

To better accommodate them, this week the store began removing seven of its 21 conventional lanes to make room for 12 self-checkouts. Six of the self-checkouts will be for people buying seven or fewer items and paying with credit cards or ApplePay; six will be for people buying 15 or fewer and paying with cash, credit or ApplePay.

Work on the reconfiguration is expected to wrap up Thursday, June 21. Because the self-checkout lanes take up less space, the store will be left with a total of 26 lanes, 14 of them conventional.

Natale said no cashier positions are being eliminated as part of the change, and that the East Avenue store actually has openings for part-time cashiers.

East Avenue is the sixth of 20 Rochester-area Wegmans to get self-checkout lanes. Natale said that currently there are no plans to install them at other stores here.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved