LANCASTER, N.Y. — A toy store in Lancaster celebrated an expansion on Friday.

Bloomsbury Lane Toy Shop is now Bloomsbury and Beyond, and it offers more diverse toys and games for all ages including teenagers and adults.

Owner Crystal Newman told 2 On Your Side that a successful holiday season last year convinced them to expand this year and they've avoided supply chain issues that other stores are facing.