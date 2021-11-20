Niagara Pride asking WNYers for donations for holiday shopping auction

The auction will start on Black Friday, November 26, and run through Saturday, December 4, 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Niagara Pride is holding a Holiday Shopping Online Auction and is in need of donations from the community.

Niagara Pride is asking WNYers and local businesses to help by donating items or services to be part of the event.

They are in need of gift cards, home goods, art or home décor, wine or alcohol, collectible items, gift baskets filled with various items, or other items to be auctioned off.

“Events like this auction and fundraisers we do throughout the year, like WNY Shopping With Pride, are vital to the continued operations of our agency. Many people are not aware of this, but all of our programming and services are funded 100% by donations from the community. We do not receive any grants to fund the numerous programs and activities that we provide. Additionally, all of our services are managed solely by our board of directors, who volunteer their time; we have no paid staff, ” Ronald Piaseczny, President of Niagara Pride, Inc. said.

Proceeds from this auction will go towards the continued funding of existing programming, as well as help with the creation of the following new services in 2022:

Establishing an LGBTQ+ Youth Vocational Training Conference

The creation of a virtual WNY Pride 5K Run/Walk

A scholarship for a local LGBTQ+ youth going to college

Additional diversity trainings for the community

More support programming aimed at LGBTQ+ seniors and people of color

All items need to be donated by November 20, 2021.

To donate auction items, call (716) 298-7656.

For more information about Niagara Pride’s services or to donate directly to their organization click here.

