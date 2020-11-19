Erie County warns businesses that don't follow protocols on Black Friday will be shut down

Poloncarz says the county will send out inspectors on Black Friday to make sure businesses are following COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has a warning for businesses if they don't follow local and statewide COVID-19 guidelines on Black Friday.

Poloncarz says the county will send out inspectors on Black Friday to make sure businesses are following the proper protocols.

"Is it worth saving the extra $25 for that big screen tv, of course not," Poloncarz said during the press conference. "In regards to the big box stores, if they follow the guidelines they'll be fine, if they don't, we'll shut them down."

Earlier this month, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was asked about adding extra guidance ahead of Black Friday, in which the Governor said, "We're considering extra guidance, nothing yet. Thanksgiving, Black Friday, the whole weekend travel, back and forth, it's all bad news when it comes to the possibility of a COVID increase."

That statement was made during a conference call on November 2, and the state and/or Governor Cuomo has not made an announcement on extra guidance ahead of the busy shopping day.

"You can shop on Black Friday, but people have to exercise diligence, wearing masks, social distancing. It works if you do it. People have to be careful, but there is no extra guidance at this time," Cuomo added on the call.