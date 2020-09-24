Chautauqua Mall launches new curbside pickup program

Retail To-Go will be available during the hours of 11 AM–7 PM Monday thru Saturday and 11 AM 6:00 PM on Sunday.

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — To minimize the spread of COVID-19 in public places, the Chautauqua Mall has implemented a new convenient curbside pickup experience.

"Retail To-Go" is only available from participating retailers in the mall. Shoppers will have the ability to place orders and purchase items via phone, online, or app.

“We are always striving to find innovative ways for our guests to experience and enjoy all that Chautauqua Mall has to offer, and that mission has only continued as we navigate this new normal,” said Julie Bihler, General Manager at Chautauqua Mall. “We look forward to providing guests with the opportunity to shop their favorite spots both in-person and via Retail To-Go, while keeping their health and safety our top priority.”

Upon arriving to pick up your order, new signage will direct shoppers to the designated pickup zone and parking spots, located in front of the Main Entrance.

