Buffalo shop owners encouraged by Small Business Saturday turnout

Business owners say not only did more people support them this year, but customers were more vocal about buying local when they checked out the stores.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers put an emphasis on local businesses by showing their support on this Small Business Saturday.

On Elmwood Avenue, you could see the support by just how many people waited in line to get into shops along the street. Several businesses had to limit capacity and ensure social distancing was followed.

"People are coming in today specifically saying, what's local? What can I do to that is going to benefit local as much as possible? So it's not even just one act," according to Therese Deutschlander, the owner of Thin Ice on Elmwood.

She is also the board president for the Elmwood Village Association.

"They're going above and beyond to support local as much as they can, so it's really, really fantastic today," Deutschlander said. "I feel like this year has shown people, reinforced the importance of supporting your own community, your own neighborhood, and your own artists."

She says she put a bigger emphasis on her store's website this year. Some shops such as Thin Ice were staying open until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Some stores are doing curbside pickup as well.

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY: lots of people are out in the Elmwood Village to support their local businesses. I spoke to a gift shop owner who says this year, people are a lot more vocal in the cheek out line mentioning their support. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/L7i6lSgV7g — Danielle Church (@daniellejchurch) November 28, 2020

Santa Claus also made a socially-distanced visit to the Queen City, dropping by the Elmwood Village.