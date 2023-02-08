x
Buffalo-area Bed Bath & Beyond store to close

Buffalo-area Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
Credit: AP
FILE - Shoppers enter and exit a Bed Bath & Beyond in Schaumburg, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond warned on Thursday that there's substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a "going concern" even as it continues to look at options like refinancing its debt or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing one of its Buffalo-area locations.

The New Jersey-based company (NASDAQ: BBBY) is closing 150 stores, including its Amherst location in The Boulevard, at 1583 Niagara Falls Blvd. That’s according to a list of store locations closing reported by NBC News.

In a public filing, the company disclosed that it's closing about 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond stores. That’s on top of a round of shutdowns announced last year.

The area has two other Bed Bath & Beyond locations — 3701 McKinley Parkway, Blasdell, and 4401 Transit Road, Williamsville. A previous location in Niagara Falls closed last year.

