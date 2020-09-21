September 21 is National Sponge Candy Day

How local shops are celebrating Buffalo's favorite sweet

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It may be Buffalo's signature sweet, but Sponge Candy has a national holiday, too: September 21.

To celebrate the occasion, Watson's Chocolates will donate $2 to FeedMore Western New York for every one-pound box of sponge candy they sell on Monday. The promotion has been going on since Friday.

Watson's Owner Whitney Beecher says it's important for her company to make this day about the community, especially in a year when the need for services like FeedMore is greater than usual.

"Everybody has suffered so much in this pandemic and we consider ourselves really, really fortunate," Beecher told 2 On Your Side. "I mean, we also were hurt, but being a 75-year-old company and selling something that people really find a lot of joy in, we did okay. We weathered the storm alright. It just, especially this year, felt really important to give back."

Elsewhere in the sponge candy world, Park Edge Sweet Shoppe is offering 15% off sponge candy purchases on Monday in honor of the national holiday.