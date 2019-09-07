BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer is pushing to open all of Main Street to traffic in downtown Buffalo.

With the announcement that One Seneca Tower will add roughly 1,000 jobs for M&T Bank's new tech hub, Schumer wants all those people to be able to access downtown Buffalo better.

He is calling on the Department of Transportation to approve a $25 million federal grant application to make it happen.

The Build Grant is one of the most competitive grants in the country. In order to get it, the city has to show that the infrastructure would help create and keep jobs here.

Current plans call for the city of Buffalo and private investors to fund one-third of the $38 million project, assuming the $25 million grant is approved.