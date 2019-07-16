BUFFALO, N.Y. — Summer camp is one of the best parts of the season for kids around Western New York. Hundreds of kids, who might otherwise have missed out on it, are enjoying fun in the sun around the Queen City.

The county, the city, and Buffalo Public Schools are giving 1,300 kids summer camp activities around the area, with "Say Yes Buffalo."

The summer camp program allows kids from pre-K through sixth grade to participate in a range of activities. From structured reading, writing, math, and recreational fun, kids can learn and play all summer long.

There are 31 locations around the city offering these programs, which continues until August 16.

Participants are also served breakfast and lunch each day and have the opportunity to take part in field trips.