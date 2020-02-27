SANBORN, N.Y. — Time may not stand still, but a photo can do just the trick.

"I shot all of these with a box camera," 32-year-old Mark Williams of Sanborn said as he scrolled through several photos on his laptop.

Williams has been capturing moments in time since he was a teenager. But for him, it's antique cameras that offer a more unique lens into our world.

"Cause of how old they are, and how much they still work. The clarity of film is breathtaking," he said.

Williams has about 10 antique cameras all lined up on a shelf in his dining room.

It's his most recent addition that is giving him a better glimpse into the past, though.

Williams lives right down the street from the Sanborn Old General Store. In his first visit to the antique shop, he picked up a 1932 Ansco camera for $6.

"I pulled the roll out and it was black all the way down. I was like, ugh. I was like, 'Oh, someone must have exposed it.' I kept going, and there were three photos," Williams said.

The first was completely shot, the second was blurry, but the third was just right.

"It was perfectly shot. I was like, oh my God, I got something nice," Williams said.

When the store didn't have any answers, he decided to post the photo to Facebook in order to find whoever the photo belongs to. Now several others are helping him search for clues. He says some people noticed a tea kettle in the background, suggesting the photo was taken on a Sunday.

He says some people have also mentioned the baseball by the two women's feet could mean there was a young boy in the family.

Williams just hopes more people sharing the photo will help him reach the person who has all the answers.

"It would be satisfying because I'm sure they want to know their relatives may have looked like, or what happened back then, or just have a piece of information that could be gone that they've never had their whole entire life," Williams said.

Never did he imagine spending a few bucks on an antique may eventually help strangers get back a priceless part of their past.

