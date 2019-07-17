BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center was the latest recipient of a $100,000 grant on Wednesday. With this grant, Roswell Park has received a total of $300,000 from Hyundai Hope on Wheels (HHOW).

HHOW will donate $16 million this year to 77 recipients, including Roswell Park, to support research for innovative approaches to finding a cure for this disease. To date, HHOW has donated over $160 million to children's hospitals across the nation, continuously funding the fight against pediatric cancer.

Dr. Matthew Barth accepted the award on behalf of Roswell Park.

"It is an honor to accept this Hyundai Hope On Wheels Award on behalf of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Roswell Park Oishei Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Program," said Barth. "Hyundai's support over the past few years has generously covered areas of treatment ranging from nutrition and wellness to research, which helps us provide our youngest patients with the best possible quality of life. This latest gift will help us to explore new ways of using CAR T-cell immunotherapy to extend and save lives for children with cancers that are no longer responding to treatment. I know I speak for the families of our patients as well as everyone working on behalf of these children when I express my deepest gratitude for helping us find new ways to make a difference for them."

The Hyundai Impact Award has been awarded to a variety of hospitals since 1998, supporting research for pediatric cancer.