BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Local officials were celebrating the opening of a new home for a local theater company Monday.

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP), along with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and others, celebrated the ribbon cutting on their new location on Main Street.

This is the first new theater built on Main Street since 1999.

Road Less Traveled has showcased over 65 shows since it began in 2003, and is looking forward to debuting the new space this Friday for the opening of their show, "Speed the Plow."

For more information on RLTP, you can visit their website here.

© 2018 WGRZ