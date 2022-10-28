Richard 'Sparky' Adams to be remembered during Saturday event

Adams was a longtime football coach for programs such as Buffalo State, the University at Buffalo, Canisius College, and Kenmore East High School.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda community will be joining friends and family of Richard "Sparky" Adams for a celebration of his life.

It will be held at noon Saturday at the field named in his honor, on Parker Boulevard.

Adams is also the father of Penny Adams, a 2 On Your Side photojournalist.

Saturday's celebration will feature some of his favorite foods, and even a marching band performance.

"Everybody I talk to says the same thing: he was a second father," son Rick Adams said. "He didn't just care about you on the football field, he cared about you off the field. How was your home life? How are you doing with grades? Do you need help getting into college?"