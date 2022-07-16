Remembering William Gillison, pastor at Mount Olive Baptist Church

The pastor led Mount Olive Baptist Church on East Delavan for decades. He was remembered for pushing for better housing and education in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People from across the nation said farewell to the Rev. Dr. William Gillison on Saturday.

He was 79.

"Through food drives, education programs, family support, and housing development, the Mount Olive Baptist Church sought to apply faith and good work to better address the needs of all of God's children," said Crystal Gillison, Pastor Gillison's daughter.

Added Deacon Roland Cercone: "Watch us. Watch us. Watch how Mount Olive continues to flourish and grow."

Pastor Dwayne Gillison, the reverend's son, will now lead the church.