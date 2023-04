Cherie Lowe shares a few of her 11 smart shopping strategies for a new spring wardrobe.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Now that spring is here, you may feel ready to refresh your wardrobe, though cost could be a concern.

Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, has 11 smart shopping strategies for a new spring wardrobe, which she shared in her weekly blog. She joined 13Sunrise to discuss a few of those tips.