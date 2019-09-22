GASPORT, N.Y. — It might have felt like summer on Sunday, but the start of the fall season is near, and with it comes the Pumpkin Fiesta.

The Pumpkin Fiesta happens every weekend in September and October at Becker Farms in Gasport.

The event features all kinds of activities for both kids and adults, including pony rides, a corn maze, pumpkin and apple picking, and tastings at the Becker Brewery.

"A rope maze. A grape maze. A corn maze. A big mountain where you can shoot sling shots off into the pond, and a tricycle track," said Melinda Vizcarra, co-owner of Becker Farms. "So it'll tire the kids out, they'll have a great time doing things in the great outdoors that have nothing to do with a cell phone or screen in front of them. It's like old-fashioned fun."

Becker Farms is open every day from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

