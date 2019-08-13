BUFFALO, N.Y. — The newest piece of public art was unveiled on Monday night at the Hertel Avenue corridor in North Buffalo, located on the lawn of the Cornelius Apartments.

Designed by Iskalo Development Corp. and blacksmith Andy Chambers of Arc Iron Creations, the sculpture spells the word "Buffalo" with individual letters sprawling across the lawn. Each letter is approximately 5-feet tall and positioned to offer viewers two different perspectives, depending on where you're standing.

“All of the public art that has been popping up on Hertel Avenue has had a profound impact on the area and has increased foot traffic to neighborhood businesses,” said Hertel Business Association President Judy Porto.

