BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side got a preview of the Buffalo Brewers Festival happening at Canalside on June 22.

The sixth annual festival is presented by the Buffalo Niagara Brewers Association, and for the first time the event will feature breweries across New York State. As a collaborative effort with the New York State Brewers Association, breweries from all over the state will be able to showcase beer.

Organizers are hoping that opening it up to companies outside of Western New York will only enhance the festival.

New York State is currently number three in the country number of breweries in the state