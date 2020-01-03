BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are just a few weeks away from the 10th annual Fight For Air Climb for the American Lung Association.

A practice climb was held on Saturday.

When the event March 21 arrives, participants, along with teams of firefighters in gear, will be racing up and down Main Place Tower to raise money for the American Lung Association.

Registration is $35 through March 18 and $50 the day of the event.

2 On Your Side is a proud sponsor.

