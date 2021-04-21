Popular pop-up consignment sale returns to Buffalo

The Bella Kids sale returns for spring with a special Earth Day giveaway.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Buffalo's largest pop-up kids consignment sale, Bella Kids, is returning to Western New York this weekend.

Bella Kids will be back at the Transitown Plaza in Williamsville from April 23-25 and will have a special Earth Day giveaway for shoppers.

Girl Scouts of Western New York will help distribute free white pine tree saplings to 200 shoppers. Bella Kids encourages families to plant these trees at home as a teachable Earth Day moment.

Every year, Bella Kids hosts a fundraiser while partnering with a local charity in need. This year, owner Kristi Mora has chosen Harvest House: Baby & Children's Ministry. Harvest House is a local organization that assists over 5,000 needy families every year.

Bella Kids has been a staple consignment sale since 2012. Mora says she is "prepared to welcome shoppers back in-store safely under many state and CDC retail store guidelines to keep everyone healthy in a socially distanced manner."