Play packs will enhance virtual gym class for thousands of Buffalo Public School students

The custom play packs will be distributed to 12,000 fourth through eighth graders at 48 schools in the coming weeks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public School students haven't had in-person gym class since March, and they won't have it again until at least next school year. Soon, thousands of middle schoolers will receive custom backpacks full of equipment to enhance their at-home physical education routine.

The PlayPacks each include a brightly colored playground ball, two tennis balls, jump ropes, chalk, a deck of cards with healthy activity challenges and more. They'll be distributed to fourth through eighth grade students at 48 Buffalo Public Schools over the next few weeks.

The program is a partnership between BlueCross BlueShield, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr., Foundation, and Project Play Western New York. Volunteers from all over Western New York are assembling them at The Teachers Desk in downtown Buffalo.

"I had a knock on my door from Dr. Sue Baldwin over at Buffalo Public Schools, and she was desperate for school supplies, sporting goods for the kids," Teacher's Desk Director John Mika told 2 On Your Side. "Amazingly, here we are packing 12,000 packs for the kids."

The PlayPack program doesn't end when the students bring them home. Each piece of equipment is something the students will use in their remote gym classes, and teachers will be able to monitor their progress on Project Play WNY's online platform.

"We know that it's going to take more than the PlayPacks to keep the kids active, which is why the Buffalo Public School district is working with their physical education teachers to integrate the PlayPacks and its contents into the virtual gym curriculum," said Mike Ball of Blue Cross Blue Shield of WNY's Blue Fund. "Project Play is going to actually track and monitor the involvement and engagement that the kids have with these items."