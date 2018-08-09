TONAWANDA, NY - Local animal rescues and shelters are coming together under one roof Saturday for one big adopt-a-thon!

WNY Furtastic hosts collaborative adoption events, bringing multiple rescue groups together, to help animals find forever homes. Their events offer family friendly activities, prizes, and raffles.

Every pet adopted gets a free microchip, registration courtesy of the Erie County Health Department, and a goodie bag!

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Sheridan Park Volunteer Fire Company at 739 Sheridan Drive.

The event was made possible through WNY Furtastic and their partnership with the Erie County Health Department.

"Every pet adopted at this event will mean two lives were saved," says WNY Furtastic. "The pet that has been adopted and the one that we’ve created a space for whether it be at a local shelter, within a loving foster home or safely in the hands of a rescue."

