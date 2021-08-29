WNY rescues team up to help save animals during Hurricane Ida

The organization needed help pulling animals from shelters in the path of Hurricane Ida.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday night several WNY rescues were asked to assist the Best Friends Animal Society.

The organization needed help pulling animals from shelters in the path of Hurricane Ida. The Ten Lives Club and Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue were able to assist are housing several cats and dogs.

“We just couldn’t say no to helping. We were told that any animals without a commitment were in danger of being euthanized to make space for all the pets that will be displaced, so we banned together to help as many as we could,” said Kimberly LaRussa, Public Relations Manager for Ten Lives Club.

Ten Lives Club said they were able to take more cats than expected after reaching out to fosters who also didn’t want to see the cats left behind.

The dogs and cats will be arriving at Ten Lives Club in Blasdell on Aug. 30.

A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for any medical costs for the cats.

Buddy’s Second Chance is also looking for fosters to help save additional homeless and displaced dogs from Louisiana.