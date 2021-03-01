x
White Whiskers group starts new campaign to help elderly dogs

Their Wags to Wellness campaign asks people to snap a photo while you're walking with your dog, submit it along with a $10 donation, and you could win a prize.
Credit: White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary of WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York dog group is focused on helping elderly dogs, or at least ones whose previous owners couldn't care for them once they got older.

2 On Your Side's own Scott Levin helped kick off a new campaign for White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary of Western New York, which helps find new homes for senior dogs.

Their Wags to Wellness campaign asks people to snap a photo while you're out walking with your dog, submit it along with a $10 donation, and you could win a prize.

White Whiskers began accepting submissions on New Year's Day, and the campaign runs through February 13.

