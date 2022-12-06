White Whiskers holds dog fashion show to raise money

2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik and Colleen Nossavage were 2 of the judges for the show, which also included auction items and food, all to benefit White Whiskers.

Example video title will go here for this video

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary held a dog fashion show Sunday at the Seneca Niagara Casino Event Center in Niagara Falls.

2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik and Colleen Nossavage were two of the judges for the show, which also included some auction items and food, all to benefit White Whiskers.

"We can provide a home for senior dogs that are unwanted," Polla Milligan, the founder and president of White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary, said at Sunday's event.

"A Lot of people die, they go into nursing homes, they leave their dogs behind. The dogs go into shelters, where they don't do well at all. We want to be the remedy to that."