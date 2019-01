BUFFALO, N.Y. — The dog found in a garbage tote in Buffalo is in the dog ICU at the SPCA of Erie County.

Charlie had to have a whole blood transfusion Wednesday after a blood test came back showing abnormalities, according to a Facebook page on the SPCA of Erie County's Facebook page.

Officials say his "prognosis for a full recovery is guarded."

More blood work was taken, but results won't be known until Friday.