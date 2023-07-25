Tito's Vodka helps local rescue with expansion

Tito's Vodka has donated a $50K gift to a local rescue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tito's Vodka and local Lockport non-profit rescue Diamonds in the Ruff have teamed up to expand their rescue center. The new expansion will allow Diamonds in the Ruff to house more animals comfortably until fosters are available.

Tito's gifted the rescue $53,000 as it is known as "the vodka for dog people." That will go towards the new 1,200 sq ft. facility.

“From the first distillery dogs that would eventually become family, to the many dogs that frequent our offices now, animals have always been an important part of Tito's Handmade Vodka’s history,” says Lindsey Bates, Director of Philanthropy Operations at Tito’s Handmade Vodka. “The work that Diamonds in the Ruff does to rescue and care for animals throughout upstate New York is truly inspiring, and we are honored to provide this gift to help them save even more animals in need.”

Summer is the peak season for the number of animals coming into shelters across the country, according to the news release. But at the same time, pet adoptions temporarily see a decrease. Requests to take in new animals are received daily, meanwhile some weeks zero adoptions occur.

The nonprofit expects to rescue as many animals as their funding and volunteer base can support across the summer months, including some with various medical conditions that require special care.

Diamonds in the Ruff posts often on their Facebook page some of their rescues looking for homes.

“Thanks to funding from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, we were able to add 30 additional kennels that will be used to house dogs in need, " said Leandra Herzog, Fundraising Coordinator at Diamonds in the Ruff. “During this time, our team will be able to focus on ensuring that they receive the love and attention they need, which would not be possible without funding from Tito’s Handmade Vodka.”

Diamonds in the Ruff has been rescuing animals since 2011 and has strived to be a voice for the voiceless.