LANCASTER, NY - Folks and their furry friends were out in Lancaster Sunday showing their patriotism in the third annual Patriotic Paws Parade!

Dogs donned their most patriotic outfits, and after the parade, there was a contest awarding the Most Patriotic Pet and the best Owner Look-a-Like.

Check out our photo gallery of the fun:

PHOTOS: Patriotic Paws Parade in Lancaster 01 / 22 01 / 22

The parade is put on by Lancaster Unleashed Inc., a grassroots organization whose goal is to create a community dog park in Lancaster through their fundraisers.

And as it was such a hot day, the Lancaster Fire Department stepped in to make sure those patriotic paws stayed cool!

Today the Lancaster Fire Dept assisted with cooling down the blacktop for Village Paws on Parade — Lancaster Fire Dept. (@LancasterFD) July 1, 2018

For more information on Lancaster Unleashed Inc., and how you can help bring a dog park to Lancaster, you can visit their website.

© 2018 WGRZ