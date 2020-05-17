BLASDELL, N.Y. — The Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will hold a drive-through chicken barbecue in June.

The fundraising event is scheduled for June 13 at the Orchard Park Wesleyan Church. It will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until dinners are sold out.

The dinner includes Weidner barbecue half-chicken, coleslaw, buttered spuds, and a fresh baked roll with butter.

Tickets to the event are available for $11 in advance and $12 at the event.

Ten Lives Club will also have a small basket raffle at the event, and summer raffle tickets will be available for purchase.

Tickets can be pre-ordered through the group's website, or by calling (716) 646-5577 ext. 101.



