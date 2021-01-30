Ten Lives Club searching for 'Sweetest Valentine's Pets' with photo contest

The Sweetest Valentine's Pet Photo Contest encourages pet owners to show off their animals, while raising money for a good cause.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With Valentine's Day just around the corner, the Ten Lives Club is asking Western New Yorkers to share pictures of their furry valentines in a new photo contest.

Participants will also have a chance to win a variety of prizes, such as a year of pizza from Just Pizza in Amherst, a $50 gift certificate to Empower Boutique, PetSmart gift cards, Chewy gift cards, a dozen cookies with your pet's face on them and more.

“During these unprecedented times many rescues are looking for fun and unique ways to engage with the community and help raise funds and that’s exactly what this contest does! It’s so heartwarming to see everyone’s sweet pets and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who participates in this virtual contest to support Ten Lives Club,” Public Relations Manager Kimberly LaRussa said.

According to Ten Lives Club, the contest allows for both cats and dogs to win.

Click here to enter your pet into the contest, or to vote for your favorite photos. You can vote or submit your photos now until February 12 at 8 p.m.