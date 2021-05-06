Ten Lives Club hosts Empty the Shelter event May 7-9 with reduced adoption fees for some cats

This three-day event was made possible by the Bissell Pet Foundation who sponsored reduced adoption fees for 200 shelters across the country.

BLASDELL, N.Y. — If you're looking to give a kitty a 'furever home', now is a good time.

The Ten Lives Club will have reduced adoption fees from May 7-9 for a cat that is one year or older at their Blasdell and Eastern Hills Mall locations.

This three-day event was made possible by the Bissell Pet Foundation who sponsored reduced adoption fees for 200 shelters across the country.

The Ten Lives Club has 50 cats available for adoption.