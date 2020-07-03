LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — The Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group is hosting its 19th annual "Furball" event at the end of March.

The event will have theme baskets to be raffled off, items for sale, along with special raffles, a 50/50, food and desserts for purchase and a cash bar. There will also be a can and bottle drive for clean recyclables.

But that's not all: cats will be up for adoption at a reduced price. All proceeds raised go toward the cats and kittens at the Ten Lives Club.

Looking to give back?

The Ten Lives Club is currently accepting items to raffle off at upcoming events, including already assembled theme baskets, sports memorabilia, wine and liquor and gift cards. Items can be dropped off to their main shelter at 3741 Lake Shore Road in Blasdell.

Furball will be held on March 29 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lake Erie Italian Club in Lackawanna.

RELATED: North Park Theatre screens 'CatVideoFest' to help save cats in Western New York

RELATED: Love Your Pet Day (and other days to celebrate your pets)

RELATED: Coors Light is paying dog adoption fees across the country until Feb. 21