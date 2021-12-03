SPCA in Cattaraugus County in need of cat food

The SPCA in Cattaraugus is in need of dry cat food.

OLEAN, N.Y. — The kitties at the SPCA in Cattaraugus County need your help!

They are in need of dry cat food. In a post on Facebook, the organization says it is very low on dry cat food and would appreciate any donations.

These are the brands they can use: Purina One, Naturals, Pro Plan, Beyond, Iams, Redford, 4Health or any good quality dry cat food. They ask that you try to avoid cat foods with dyes.

The SPCA in Cattaraugus County is located at 2944 Route 16, in Olean. According to their Facebook page, they are open Tuesday - Saturday from 12pm-5pm and Sunday from 1pm-4pm. Their phone number is (716) 372-8492.