Some local animal rescues no longer taking in surrendered pets

Local SPCAs have had issues with people trying to return their pets. Animal rescues are seeing the same problem.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At least 30 dogs are on a waiting list to get into Queen City Pitties Animal Rescue.

That doesn't even include the nearly 20 dogs the organization still needs to get adopted.

"We get about 20 to 30 emails, Instagram messages, Facebook messages weekly just asking for help returning their dog, surrendering their dog," said Jennifer Welker, president at Queen City Pitties Animal Rescue.

Welker she says they're seeing an influx for a few reasons and animal rescues are dealing with the aftermath.

"We can't take surrenders until we can get more fosters," Welker said.

Diamond in the Ruff posted on Facebook saying they're not doing anymore intakes. Neither is Buffalo C.A.R.E.S. Animal Rescue.

"It's become an animal crisis. Not just an animal rescue mission," said Erin Taylor, volunteer and foster mom at Buffalo CARES Animal Rescue.

For them, it's twofold.

"Recently our volunteers, some who need a break, some who have other obligations, haven't been able to participate in the same capacity and we need to find a way to fill that space," Taylor said.

"People wanted animals so badly during the pandemic. And now life is resuming and they need to return to what they had before."

Welker adds some pet owners don't get permission from their landlords before adopting, leaving them in a pinch to keep their housing.

Sometimes, she says owners don't realize how much responsibility or costly owning a pet can be.

But returning your pet isn't the only option.