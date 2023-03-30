Small alligator seized from New York home

The resident contacted the DEC on March 5 to report a friend had dropped off the alligator in February and never came back to pick it up.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) were called to pick up a small alligator from a Brooklyn home.

The NYS DEC and the NYPD Animal Cruelty Investigation Square arrived to the home to retrieve the alligator. The alligator was then transferred to a certified herpetologist in Massachusetts.