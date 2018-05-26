BUFFALO, NY - Saturday's first ever Ruffalo Stampede not only gave pets and their owners a chance to join the Buffalo Marathon fun, but it also benefited the Buffalo Police Department's K-9 unit.

Proceeds from the one-kilometer fun run/walk will go towards sponsoring a dog for the BPD, in honor of Officer Craig Lehner, who passed away in October during a training exercise on the Niagara River, and his partner Shield.

Participating dogs each got a custom Ruffalo Medal and a bandana.

To make a donation to the BPD K-9 Sponsorship, or to the Buffalo Marathon Community Fund, you can visit the marathon website here.

