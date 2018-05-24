BUFFALO, NY - Local animal shelters are coming together under one roof next month for One Buffalo's Pet Adoption Event at the KeyBank Center.

On Saturday June 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., people looking to adopt a pet will have the chance to see animals from different shelters and rescues across Western New York.

So far, participating shelters include WNY's Furtastic, the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter, Open Arms Rescue of WNY, Joyful Rescue, and Buddy's Second Chance. Any rescue organizations interested in participating in the event can contact event organizer Tina Chaudhry at pets@onebuffalo.com.

And if you're interested in adopting a pet, One Buffalo encourages you to visit their website for the necessary instructions and adoption applications.

Complimentary parking will be offered in the KeyBank Center's parking ramp.

