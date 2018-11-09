BUFFALO, NY - The SPCA serving Erie County is doing their part ahead of Hurricane Florence this week.

Tuesday, the location brought in a truckload of shelter dogs from St. Frances Animal Center in Georgetown, South Carolina, which is trying to relocate as many animals as possible before the hurricane strikes.

You can watch the Erie County SPCA's Facebook Live video of the dropoff below:

The animals will all eventually be available for adoption through the Erie County SPCA, once they are examined, evaluated, and determined to be adoptable.

For more information, or if you're interested in adopting one of the dogs, you can visit the Erie County SPCA's Animal Transport page on their website.

