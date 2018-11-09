HAMBURG, NY - Police in Hamburg are reminding residents, if you don't want your pet, bring it to the SPCA or a shelter...don't leave it out in the wild.

The reminder comes after they say an officer found a domesticated rabbit near an open cage along a road Monday night. Thankfully it was okay.

"There is no reason to leave an animal abandoned at roadside," the department wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday:

The SPCA has taken the bunny in - although it seems like Officer Murphy made a fast friend.

