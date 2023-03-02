Ralphie the Jerk update: progress being made in training

Ralphie has been enrolled into an intensive six-week board and train program.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — There's an update on Ralphie the Jerk.

We first told you about Ralphie, who was up for adoption at Niagara SPCA. But Ralphie came with some challenges and they had a hard time getting him adopted.

The shelter shared online back in January that Ralphie, at first glance, "he’s an adorable highly sought after, young dog. People should be banging down our doors for him," but in reality, he's a "jerk" according to the shelter.

A few days after that post went viral, Ralphie was adopted.



Unfortunately, and at no fault of the adopter, Ralphie was returned to the shelter after two weeks, but Ralphie's antics were too much to handle.

The shelter was not going to give up on Ralphie. They want to ensure that he is ready for his next family.

They enrolled Ralphie into an intensive six-week board and train program. And after the first week of training, things are looking up for Ralphie.

They posted a video on Facebook of Ralphie in training and learning to get accustomed to the vacuum and mop, which he has not been fond of. He's also leaning to not be reactive in his crate. Since Ralphie already knows basic commands, training has been relatively easy, says his trainer. And Ralphie is treat motivated.

The shelter is determined to find him a great home and here is who they recommend NOT apply:

Believers that all Ralphie needs is love. He will totally exploit that.

Those who think our restrictions of no other animals or no kids do not apply to them. Just no. Ralphie has a bite history. You should not want that for your child- 2 legged or 4 (but possibly 3).

If you are interested in applying to adopt Ralphie, send a letter of interest, an experience resume and details about why you believe you are the right home for him. These can be sent to dragonadoption@niagaraspca.org.