Puppy shower held for dog seeking a fur-ever home

AMHERST, N.Y. — A puppy shower was held for a dog seeking a fur-ever home.
Zoey was rescued by Open Arms Rescue of WNY, and she immediately had puppies, so the idea for a puppy shower was hatched. The event happened Sunday afternoon at Bellreng's Towing & Automotive Inc. in Amherst.
A spokesperson for the event said more than $1,100 was raised and 100 gifts were donated. Guests who brought a gift received a tote bag filled with some items, gift certificates, and a raffle ticket.
Anyone interested in adopting Zoey is encouraged to contact Open Arms Rescue of WNY to fill out an application.