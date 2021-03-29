Puppy shower held for dog seeking a fur-ever home

Zoey was rescued by Open Arms Rescue of WNY, and she immediately had puppies, so the idea for a puppy shower was hatched.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A puppy shower was held for a dog seeking a fur-ever home.

Zoey was rescued by Open Arms Rescue of WNY, and she immediately had puppies, so the idea for a puppy shower was hatched. The event happened Sunday afternoon at Bellreng's Towing & Automotive Inc. in Amherst.

A spokesperson for the event said more than $1,100 was raised and 100 gifts were donated. Guests who brought a gift received a tote bag filled with some items, gift certificates, and a raffle ticket.